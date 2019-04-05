My thanks to Michael Gerson for providing in his April 2 op-ed, “When ignorance has consequences,” background on the ways in which U.S. foreign aid has supported El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala in recent years: improving public safety, strengthening criminal justice and, yes, reducing migration. I am appalled by President Trump’s decision to discontinue aid to those nations because they “haven’t done a thing” for the United States, implying that countries with limited resources to address pervasive poverty, violence and myriad public issues should be kowtowing to the United States.

Linda Linton, Columbia