I would like to thank Joe Scarborough for his response to President Trump’s outrageous attack on him and the Klausutis family [“Lori deserves better. So does America,” op-ed, May 29]. By trying to scandalize and politicize the tragic death of Lori Klausutis almost 20 years ago, Mr. Trump has outdone even himself. His attempted corruption of the memory of Lori Klausutis and the reputation of Mr. Scarborough is the meanest, most hateful, most harmful, most disgusting and, yes, most desperate attack on innocent Americans during his time in office. And there is plenty of competition for that unwelcome distinction. No wonder that there is nary a Republican who will stand up to this monster in the White House. His retribution knows no boundaries whatsoever.