Yet, unlike other norms Mr. Trump has transgressed, this is one many progressive Trump critics apparently want Democrats to join the president in dismantling.

The progressive pressure group Demand Justice released on Tuesday a “shortlist” of potential judicial nominees for the next Democratic president, in an effort to “prod the candidates” into producing their own lists. Rather than emphasizing qualifications and judicial temperament, the group argues that the priority should be pushing through “unabashedly progressive lawyers and legal thinkers.”

AD

AD

Though there are some well-qualified, appealing picks on the group’s short list, its reasoning validates the fears of those who have decried the steady politicization of the judiciary over the past three decades. The Senate’s decision to use the “nuclear option” to rewrite the chamber’s rules — first by a Democratic majority, then by a Republican one, has now given pressure groups more leverage to demand ideological warriors on the bench. “In the past, Democratic presidents were bound by the need for 60 votes, leading them to look for ‘safer’ picks who could draw Republican support,” the group explains. “If Democrats win back the Senate and are able to confirm a pick with just a simple majority, there is all the less reason to confine ourselves to those more traditional types of nominees.” Translation: no more Merrick Garlands, or anyone else deemed insufficiently pure.

Another major warning sign is Demand Justice’s insistence that the next Democratic president “avoid nominating any more lawyers who have been partners at corporate law firms.” This rule would keep some of the most accomplished legal minds out of contention for the nation’s highest court — and some of the most progressive. If activists had enforced this standard previously, it would have prevented President Barack Obama from nominating Sonia Sotomayor, perhaps the court’s most progressive member.

There should be room on the federal bench for accomplished lawyers who do not fit neatly into one ideological camp or another. Likewise, judges on lower courts need no more pressure to tailor their rulings to please activists groups on either side of the political divide — or the politicians whose initiatives they are responsible for scrutinizing. The end result of this degradation of the judge-picking process is a branch of government just as partisan and dysfunctional as the political branches but composed of men and women whose decisions are final and who face little accountability and few checks once they are on the bench.

AD

AD

Read more:

AD