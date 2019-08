President Trump during his meeting with the Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Liu He, on April 4. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Aug. 14 front-page article “Trump holds off on China tariffs”:

President Trump loves to play the tough guy. The only problem with his tough-guy act is that when he plays chicken with China on tariffs, he always blinks first.

Edward McCarter, Ellicott City

