As an award-winning Civil War writer and historian, I challenge Ted Widmer’s comparison of the 16th and 45th presidents in his June 30 Outlook essay, “Lincoln vs. Trump: Who said it best?” If “Old Abe” were in office today, I guarantee Mr. Widmer would have his verbal hatchet out to carve up Lincoln’s reputation.

In truth, Mr. Trump is the best thing that has happened to the United States since Ronald Reagan was in office, and Reagan was the best president since Lincoln. Lincoln’s opponents used a pistol. The current president’s critics attempt to do him in with vindictiveness. Mr. Widmer sees Mr. Trump’s brash tone as divergent from Lincoln’s down-home pleasantries, while he failed to acknowledge the main objective of both men: to defeat those who would divide us, and to make the United States a great place for all its citizens, regardless of race, creed or color.

Mr. Widmer should note the policies of President Barack Obama had just the opposite effect. As would the current crop of Democratic candidates for president if this country is irrational enough to elect one of them in 2020.

Thomas J. Ryan, Bethany Beach, Del.

