THE BOOKS are closed on the first full year of fiscal policy under President Trump and a Republican Congress, and the result is a sea of red ink. The federal deficit came in at $779 billion for the year ending Sept. 30, according to the Treasury Department, up from $666 billion in the previous 12 months. That makes the fiscal 2018 deficit the largest since fiscal 2012, when the United States was still digging its way out of an epic recession.

The past year of steady economic growth and near-full employment should have helped bring the deficit down. Instead, Republicans slashed taxes, mostly for wealthy individuals and corporations, while agreeing with Democrats to boost spending. Of the $113 billion increase in the deficit, $92 billion can be accounted for by the tax cut for corporations alone, according to Treasury Department figures. Government revenue from all sources actually increased slightly (by $14 billion), but this is hardly vindication for the Republican contention that the tax cuts, projected to cost $1.2 trillion between 2018 and 2028, will pay for themselves in increased growth. Instead, net interest increased by $62 billion, because the Federal Reserve is sensibly pushing back against a possible overheating of the economy because of the massive fiscal stimulus Mr. Trump and Congress applied.

Structural causes of the federal government’s long-term debt problems, Social Security and Medicare, remained unaddressed, in keeping with Mr. Trump’s repudiation of the GOP’s previous support for reform of entitlements. In other words, what we’ve had under Year One of Mr. Trump is a combination of the worst of Republican fiscal policy — tax cuts regardless of macroeconomic need or distributional equity — and the worst of Democratic fiscal policy — no changes in the most expensive programs for the elderly.

Instead of fiscal responsibility, we have gotten fiscal populism — which does turn out to be, well, popular. It’s also unlikely to cause visible economic harm in the short run. Rather, the problem is insidious: To the extent the government’s massive borrowing finances current consumption, as opposed to productivity-enhancing investment, it will weaken the country’s ability to grow and pay its debts over the long term. Additionally, a country that is already borrowing 3.9 percent of its economic output, as the United States did in fiscal 2018, has less margin for fiscal stimulus in the next recession.

The situation calls for a balanced blend of revenue increases and spending restraint to restore fiscal sustainability, but the difficulty of that task, political and economic, grows each year we postpone it. There are still three weeks to go until Election Day. That’s plenty of time for candidates of both parties to offer the American people some idea of how they propose to deal with this inescapable fiscal reality.