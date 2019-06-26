I was delighted to see Margaret Sullivan’s June 23 Local Opinions essay, “The people’s birthday party,” describing the turning of the Fourth of July celebration on the Mall into a political event. As an 82-year-old native Washingtonian, I have been seething for weeks that this could be happening.

In the 1940s, my father would drive us in the family 1939 DeSoto sedan “as close as we can get” to the Mall. We’d park and walk however many blocks to get there. In the 1950s, it was the highlight of my teenage years to take a D.C. Transit (long before Metro) bus with friends to the Mall each July 4. And I loved watching my children continuing the tradition in the 1980s and 1990s. In those years, there was never a hint of anything political. It was just our beloved city hosting a birthday party for the nation, which we did with pride.

It breaks my heart that the tradition will be broken this year.

Claire O'Dwyer Randall, Springfield

