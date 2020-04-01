Whether the ad’s portrayal is a dangerous distortion of reality or simply a streamlined version is a matter for interpretation. The campaign cites an unlikely source for support in The Post’s Fact Checker, which has ruled the clip an example of manipulated media. Yet Mr. Trump’s rally remarks were characteristically ambiguous, and certainly the administration has done much over the past months to play down the crisis. In any event, more important than whether the ad tells the truth is whether the president has any business dictating the political content broadcasters can and can’t carry.
Legally, the answer is probably no. It’s doubtful a defamation suit would pass First Amendment muster. The second cudgel the campaign is waving at broadcasters, a revocation of stations’ licenses by the Federal Communications Commission, also wouldn’t land with much force. The FCC’s rules about truth in political ads operate in the opposite direction — stations must run candidates’ sponsored content regardless of accuracies — but they don’t apply to PACs such as Priorities USA. And the obligation that broadcasters do have to exercise “reasonable care” against misleading ads generally refers to commercial content, which is policed by the Federal Trade Commission.
But even if the Trump campaign can’t win in court, it may achieve its goal by scaring broadcasters into avoiding any risk. Smaller outlets with limited legal resources are especially vulnerable to intimidation, and intimidation is especially potent when it comes from the agents of the man who appoints the commissioners who control the licenses.
Mr. Trump has seemed comfortable with the spread of coronavirus-related misinformation that could cause immense harm to this country’s citizens, and he has even hawked some of it himself, from untested “cures” to improbable prognoses for the epidemic’s end. What he’s uncomfortable with, it seems, is information that could harm him. The power of his office would be better brought to bear against the first problem than the second.
