In his Feb. 4 op-ed blog excerpt, “Give ’em hell, Donald!,” Henry Olsen attempted to draw parallels between President Harry S. Truman and President Trump. Let us see. Truman coined the phrase “the buck stops here”; Mr. Trump accepts no blame — “It was a perfect call.” Truman: “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen”; Mr. Trump: “Fake news.” Truman never stood on an international stage and stated he trusted Joseph Stalin more than his intelligence agencies. Truman never threw accomplished and decorated military personnel under the bus.