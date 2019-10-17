How will history judge those who stuck by a president who seems to not understand or care about our Constitution, demonizes others for political gain, abandons allies, is erratic, lacks a moral compass and teaches our kids that winning at all costs is normal? I believe our democratic republic will continue to thrive long after President Trump has left office. I also hope this has been a wake-up call for Americans of all stripes — “deplorables,” elites and every label in between — that we should demand leaders who are worthy of us: those who will listen and motivate us with principled ideas rather than pit us against one another. In our country, the rule of law is still king, and a little compromise can be a good thing.

Susan Posey, McLean

The Oct. 13 front-page article “Impeachment inquiry drives Trump into new realm of rage” included a summary of President Trump’s tweets on abandoning the Kurds, including this gem: “If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!)” This tweet should be cited by Mr. Trump’s opponent at every debate and in frequent ads.

It is an explanation of why he does not heed his expert advisers, who almost unanimously begged him not to withdraw troops. The reason is his superior brain, which can quickly identify the correct answer, even without much study of the facts. Then he reassures us that he has thought ahead and is prepared to obliterate Turkey’s economy, in a way he has “done before,” whatever that means. Of course, this obliteration would come after thousands of deaths and the escape of Islamic State fighters.

What more is needed to show that a person with a deluded view of his own godlike superiority and with little concern for human suffering can do massive harm? Every day he remains in office we are all at risk.

Dan Milder, Gaithersburg

Jackson Diehl’s incisive review of President Trump’s weak diplomacy, “Trump has destroyed ‘America First’ ” [op-ed, Oct. 14], could have included at least two other examples of Mr. Trump’s failure to lead.

Relations between South Korea and Japan, two key U.S. allies, have become bitter over issues the United States should actively help them resolve.

Worse, Mr. Trump ignored rising tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan caused by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeal of constitutional rights granted to majority-Muslim Kashmir, choosing instead to join him in a raucous, partisan “Howdy Modi!” rally in Texas.

Richard McKee, Arlington

