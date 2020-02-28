If you are not interested in moral corruption — as seems to be the case for Emmanuel Macron of France, Angela Merkel of Germany and Canada’s Justin Trudeau — Trump is not interested in you. But if you can be bought, politically or otherwise, and provide something for him in return — think China’s Xi Jinping, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman or Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — Trump is your man.

AD

AD

It is not autocrats this American president admires among his peers. It is the charlatans.

Covering the Middle East from Beirut four decades ago, I never anticipated labeling an Israeli prime minister thusly. But the pending charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of public trust brought against Netanyahu in Israel provide a basis for questioning whether the man seeking reelection in Monday’s parliamentary balloting has any claim to moral superiority over the Arab leaders he consistently denigrates.

So does the tainted 181-page proposal for an Israeli-Palestinian agreement put forward by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in late January. This too forces a change in my Middle East semantic habits.

AD

Having written a book about apartheid in South Africa, I have always resisted comparing that doctrine of white supremacy to the far less systematic laws and practices of Israel in its occupied territories. Now, the Palestinian “state” that Kushner proposes would be a Bantustan and easily qualify for the a-word — as Martin Indyk, a former senior official in Middle East policymaking in multiple administrations, pointed out in a talk to the Center for the National Interest here on Thursday.

AD

Trump gave Netanyahu an electoral down payment by letting the Israeli leader dictate these terms and then falsely glorifying them as “the deal of the century.” In exchange, Trump clearly would hope to reap Jewish American votes in November, particularly if Netanyahu is returned to power.

That an American president could even put forward a proposal so deeply damaging to Palestinian interests — and get almost no visible reaction from Arab governments — is a significant measure of how much the Middle East, and the U.S. role in that region, have changed since Henry Kissinger established peacemaking as a central U.S. goal there in 1973.

AD

Then, Arab governments, claiming to act as protectors of Palestinian rights, declared an oil embargo against the United States.

Today, they avoid talking about the Palestinian cause or oil supplies. Oil, and Palestinian despair, are less important in world politics today, since the United States is no longer dependent on oil imports.

AD

Those can be seen as positive developments. But the returns for the heavy U.S. investment that Republican and Democratic presidents have made in Middle East diplomacy are not imposing. The cold peace that treaties with Egypt and Jordan brought Israel has not prevented the growth of terror networks directed against the United States; civil wars raging in Syria, Libya and Yemen; and intermittent strife in Lebanon and elsewhere.

AD

Indyk, a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, offers, for a seasoned diplomat, a surprising remedy. It is for the United States to scale back its ambitions and involvement in the Middle East.

“Israel can defend itself by itself today. . . . The United States no longer has the capabilities, the interests to defend, or the will” to dominate the Middle East that it once had, Indyk said. “It is time for the U.S. to become more realistic” and cooperate more closely with other nations to contain the conflicts, particularly with Iran, rather than to pursue regime change and deeper involvement.

AD

Trump has demonstrated that his heart is not in pushing regime change against Iran’s ayatollahs. He joined Macron’s efforts to get a dialogue started with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, who aborted the effort. Left to his own devices, Trump probably would not echo the strident, confrontational rhetoric about Iran that aides such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo routinely voice.

AD

Therein lies the danger (as well as the dishonor) that Trump courts in putting his political interests in front of national interests. Reelected, Netanyahu will want to pull Trump in deeper against Iran. Americans should hope Israeli voters do not give him the chance.

Jim Hoagland is a Post contributing editor.