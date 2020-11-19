But it is a different matter entirely when the president intervenes directly in an effort to persuade state officials to overturn the voting results. This is what Mr. Trump is now doing. Having lost an election by a decisive margin, and then having lost one legal challenge to that result after another, he is now strong-arming local Republicans to simply ignore and override the results.

AD

AD

In Michigan, he trails by a thumping 157,000 votes. First, as The Post has reported, he personally called a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers; after his phone call, that board member tried to rescind her vote certifying the results in the county, which includes Detroit and which Mr. Trump lost overwhelmingly. Another Republican member of the board also is trying to rescind his vote.

Now, as Post reporters Tom Hamburger, Kayla Ruble, David A. Farenthold and Josh Dawsey learned, Mr. Trump has invited the state Senate majority leader and state House speaker to the White House. This follows reporting that the White House had settled on a strategy of inducing as much political interference as possible to delay or block Mr. Biden’s ascent to the White House. Trump supporters are still holding out hope that Republican legislators in Michigan, Pennsylvania and other states might ignore the will of their voters and send pro-Trump slates of electors to Washington.

This remains a highly unlikely outcome. The two legislative leaders in Michigan, Mike Shirkey and Lee Chatfield, had said previously that they could not envision participating in any such maneuvers; we trust they will stick to this honorable position, no matter how much pressure Mr. Trump brings to bear. But it is a pathetic spectacle when the burden of defending democracy is falling on such state leaders, as well as principled secretaries of state such as Georgia Republican Brad Raffensperger, while the likes of Mr. McConnell and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) — who, having both just won reelection, have no conceivable excuse for such spinelessness — hide behind platitudes about allowing Mr. Trump to play out his legal options.

AD

AD

Mr. Trump is not playing out legitimate legal options. He is maneuvering to undo his defeat through lies and chicanery. Let us all remember who abetted this disgrace and who stood up to it.