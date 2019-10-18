Whatever his motivation for his Syria decision, in trying to impulsively end our involvement in “endless wars,” Mr. Trump has effectively begun the long-term decline and fall of U.S. influence on the global stage, including a waning of the post-World War II Western order.

Jack Nargundkar, Germantown

The Oct. 15 editorial “An irreparable blunder in Syria” reported that when the United States “turned tail” and ran in Syria, we left behind to be slaughtered the allies who fought with us, as well as noncombatant women and children.

Our departure should not come as a surprise to anyone. We did the same thing in 1975 when we left more than 100,000 South Vietnamese allies to perish in reeducation camps; hundreds of thousands of “boat people” to die as they fled the tyranny of communism in South Vietnam, and more than 2 million Cambodians to die in the killing fields.

At least when we “turned tail” on Vietnam, we tried to do something for those we left behind, through presidential action, when some 300,000 Southeast Asian refugees were let into the United States between 1975 and 1979, and through congressional action, when the annual refugee ceiling was raised from 17,400 to 50,000 by the Refugee Act of 1980.

Our Kurdish allies do not deserve the treatment they have been given, and the outraged Republicans and Democrats in Congress should join to enact a Kurdish Refugee Relief Act of 2019 admitting the allies we have left behind to be slaughtered. Where is the action behind the outrage?

John Maney Jr., Springfield

