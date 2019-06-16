Regarding the June 14 front-page article “Trump shatters a norm on foreign election help”:

To comprehend President Trump’s unabashed endorsement of foreign interference with our elections, we must acknowledge that the professed great nationalist is really a globalist. He has companies operating in more than a dozen countries and bank accounts in who knows how many nations. Two of his three wives were foreign-born, and at least two of his children spent most of their childhood summers outside our borders.

Consorting with Russians to help him win an election is not worrisome to this type of globalist. Mr. Trump sees all countries, including ours, as having a dark underbelly. He is a dybbuk, who rather than being ashamed, guilty or motivated to help our pockmarked nation evolve, looks at the world without hope or imagination. His romance with dictators and tyrants comes from a worldview that might is right. The stable genius is not sentimental for democratic ideals. He sees the United States as an alpha country but not the only one — we are just another bully on the planetary stage.

Acknowledging the shadow aspects of Trumpian globalism is essential for saving our democracy, preventing foreign powers from manipulating our elections and marshaling our better angels in the service of international cooperation and peace.

Linda Berg-Cross, Potomac