How should Americans react to The Post’s July 2 front-page article “President urges tanks on the Mall for July 4”?

Not only is President Trump trying to turn the perennial “People’s Fourth” into an exercise in narcissism, but also he is seeking to militarize what has been a celebration of the strength of community and family. To make matters worse, he is destroying the unity and equality of the crowd by setting up a reserved section for his cronies and supporters. No decent American should accept a ticket to this travesty. After debasing the presidency, Mr. Trump is now desecrating the Fourth of July.

Dick Klass, Arlington

The last time I saw tanks as outdoor displays was January in Cuba. They were symbols of Fidel Castro’s victory and eventual ascent to tyranny. This same symbol is now being sought to celebrate the United States’ escape from tyranny. It seems autocratic to rip a national holiday from our National Park Service, a symbol of our democracy, and transform it into a personalized display of power and authority. It seems tyrannical to ignore budgets and burden Americans with the high costs of such extravagance.

The National Park Service already has an $11 billion backlog in maintenance. Ultimately, U.S. citizens will pay the price of putting tanks on the Mall. Not long ago, millions of dollars were spent to restore and protect the fragile turf of the Mall from the wear and tear of thousands of people. Imagine how many millions more would be required to restore the Mall’s fragile turf from 60-ton tanks. Tanks are symbols of war. The Fourth of July is supposed to be a family celebration with hot dogs and ice cream.

Lisa Wilcox Deyo, Bethesda

President Trump has made the Fourth of July his own. The June 29 front-page article “Trump plans VIP area for Fourth of July event” advised that there will be a VIP section at the Lincoln Memorial location of his speech accessible “only through tickets distributed by the White House.” This seating “will stretch roughly from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to the midpoint of the reflecting pool.” It is “still unclear” how this arrangement will affect the access and sightline for everyone else. In reality, the arrangements as released make such disclosure rather clear.

Stephen W. Grafman, Potomac

Patriotic Americans who fought totalitarianism are aghast that our president has abandoned any pretense of holding dear the ideals for which they risked all.

Our president cuddles up to murderous dictators whom he calls strong. He takes the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over his professional intelligence community. He expresses love for venal North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He lauds Mohammed bin Salman, accused by U.S. intelligence services of ordering the murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Americans fought for freedom, liberty and justice. They did not fight for the Dow Jones industrial average or a business deal. The Founding Fathers enshrined freedom of the press in the Constitution. Our president openly derides the free press as the enemy of the people.

Later this week he will impinge his narcissistic self on the celebration of America’s most patriotic holiday. This is a day for all Americans to recognize the blessings of freedom. It is a day when every U.S. Embassy in the world will invite members of their host country to celebrate the 243rd birthday of the land of the free and the home of the brave. The Fourth of July is not now nor ever has been a day to celebrate a president.

Gerald S. "Jerry" Rose, Falls Church

The June 29 Post aptly captured our nation’s jangling discords. The front page reported that President Trump is reshaping the Independence Day celebration on the Mall [“Trump plans VIP area for Fourth of July event”]. The editorial “No laughing matter” rebuked Mr. Trump’s failure to defend freedom when meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Japan; instead, Mr. Trump joked about Russian interference in our 2016 election. The front-page article appeared next to the article “A president at ease with G-20’s strongmen” and below a photograph of Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin walking side by side, heightening the irony. Mr. Trump’s personal VIP section features the likes of Mr. Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with traditional allies relegated to the rear and his political opponents excluded.

Perhaps all this was explained on Page 7 in the article “Carter and Mondale talk human rights, attack Trump.” Our 39th president believes Mr. Trump lost the 2016 election: “He was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.” Mr. Trump’s failure to confront Mr. Putin and acknowledge Russian election interference are not mysteries, and neither is the lack of effort to prevent interference in 2020.

Legitimacy rests on free and fair elections, not by organizing a self-aggrandizing Fourth of July celebration. You can’t hug the flag and Vladimir Putin at the same time.

Lynn Bergfalk, Washington

Our country normally celebrates Independence Day with family and community activities. This is in contrast to countries such as North Korea where the leaders show military force to intimidate their citizens.

This is because we are not celebrating military machines or might. We are celebrating a piece of paper with an idea that was foreign at its inception. A country could be ruled by the consent of its citizens and not by despots. An idea can be stronger than military force. Plus, the citizens are what is important in a country.

Yes, there are parades with military marching bands and veterans. It is the citizens and citizen soldiers who are willing to protect the idea of democracy and not machines. We are willing to sacrifice ourselves for the idea of democracy, so we and are descendants can enjoy this precious gift.

The Fourth of July has never been about one person. It has always been about a united us as a nation.

Ben Abrams, Marshfield, Mo.

