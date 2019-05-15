Regarding the May 12 front-page article “Trump’s all-out war against House probes”:

President Trump and his administration’s stonewalling of the House committees regarding information and their investigation of the conduct of our current administration has another casualty: the public’s right to know.

The Freedom of Information Act for more than 50 years has provided citizens the opportunity to petition the government to gain information, but if Congress cannot get the information, what can ordinary citizens expect?

The person who claimed to be a law-and-order candidate proves daily he is just the opposite.

Stephen D. Harris, Gettysburg, Pa.