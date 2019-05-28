President Trump speaks to journalists on the South Lawn of the White House on May 24. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Regarding Eugene Robinson’s May 24 Friday Opinion essay, “Pelosi has Trump rattled, again”:

Not since G. Gordon Liddy responded to the House Judiciary Committee’s request for government data under the Gun Control Act of 1968 (on gun sales and numbers of registered gun dealers) with “We don’t give that information to Democrats” has an administration acted in such a partisan, despotic manner. The Trump administration has adopted its own special version of “us against them.” For example, Attorney General William P. Barr denied the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats’ request for an unredacted copy of the Mueller report. Indeed, President Trump has extended former president Richard M. Nixon’s scorched-earth policies by foreclosing any and all cooperation with Congress. Fortunately, the country overcame Nixon’s tyrannical policies, and it will persevere and overcome Mr. Trump’s autocratic and probably illegal actions as well.

Benjamin L. Zelenko, Chevy Chase

The writer was general counsel of the

House Judiciary Committee from 1970 to 1972.