Regarding the Oct. 4 front-page article “Attacking accusers, GOP adopts Trump’s strategy”:

It would never have occurred to President George H.W. Bush to demean, disparage and mock Anita Hill. Is this what Republicans have learned in the past 27 years? The next time they consider invoking the names of Ronald Reagan, Dwight D. Eisenhower or Abraham Lincoln, they should stop.

The man who mocked a woman who says she was sexually assaulted at age 15 is their standard-bearer.

Elizabeth Woods Prevost, Manassas