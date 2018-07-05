The June 30 front-page article “Court prospect argued for shielding presidents” reported that “U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, a former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy who is viewed as one of the leading contenders to replace him, has argued that presidents should not be distracted by civil lawsuits, criminal investigations or even questions from a prosecutor or defense attorney while in office.”

Mr. Kavanaugh may think it is a good idea to exempt a sitting president from lawsuits or other legal proceedings, but he also acknowledged in his Minnesota Law Review article that Congress would have to pass a new law to ensure that protection.

A president is not above the law, which is as it should be. Mr. Kavanaugh’s chief argument was that a sitting president is simply too busy with the important and incessant work of governing to be bothered or distracted by a court proceeding.

Really? Not this president.

President Trump seems to have a lot of time on his hands — for daily tweeting of lies, hate and nonsense; for golf and Mar-a-Lago; for personal business that he did not divest from; for self-indulgent campaign rallies long after the campaign has ended.

Mr. Trump has always been in and out of court. Why stop now?

Jay Silberman, Washington