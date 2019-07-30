I was very saddened to read the July 28 front-page article “Trump steps up divisive rhetoric” and the op-ed “We refuse to sit idly by” by Clarence J. Fluker, C. Kinder, Jesse Moore and Khalilah M. Harris. What do these articles say about our society if the Trump camp feels that racist tropes will not only motivate his base but also will not necessarily turn off more moderate voters? The op-ed clearly illustrated that many people were and are still angry about the Obama presidency, first and foremost on racial grounds.

I’m sorry if President Trump’s white-nationalist base is upset that Trump supporters are too quickly labeled “racists.” But what else can you call people who chant “send her back!” about a congresswoman who is a U.S. citizen? How can you justify Mr. Trump’s attack on the other three congresswomen in the “Squad,” as well as on Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.)? It’s not just a coincidence that all five are people of color. It would seem that, to the Trump camp, only white people are “patriots.”

My husband is a naturalized citizen. I was born in the United States. Our children were born abroad but are citizens. Their children, who were also born abroad, are citizens. My granddaughters are of mixed race and live in Africa. To Mr. Trump and his supporters, are they are less American than I am? I really don’t want to know the answer, because it would probably make me sadder about the condition of our country than I already am.

Carol Bouville, Bethesda

President Trump again used lies to create turmoil and distraction, this time in an attack on the district of the congressman who chairs a committee responsible for oversight of this administration. The lie: “Rat and rodent infested” is not even close to describing Rep. Elijah E. Cummings’s (D-Md.) district, which has a median income of about $60,000 and a percentage of college-educated people that is greater than the national average. I guess geography was not a part of the “super genius stuff” Mr. Trump claims he learned at the Wharton School.

The distraction: An objective reading of the Mueller report or a review of the testimony in any of the multiple trials, lawsuits and convictions against Mr. Trump and his cronies could result only in one concluding that he has not drained the swamp but rather has repopulated it.

Stirring up racial animus is Mr. Trump’s standard procedure for shifting the focus of the media.

The people of the United States need better from our leaders.

Richard W. Thoms, Dickerson

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), who has been attacked as a “bully” representing a rodent-infested district by the president, possesses intelligence, eloquence and dignity that offer stark contrast to the demeanor and character of his detractor.

Mr. Cummings’s congressional district also happens to have the second-highest median income of any majority-African American congressional district in the country.

It is further interesting to observe that, while the self-styled “very stable genius” occupying the White House has threatened the college from which he graduated with a lawsuit should it ever reveal his academic record, Mr. Cummings was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the most prestigious organization recognizing academic excellence in the United States.

Hal Burdett, Annapolis

