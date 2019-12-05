Leadership isn’t showing up to large crowds that adore you; that’s fishing for compliments. Leadership isn’t insulting your opponents; that’s childishness. Leadership isn’t blindsiding your foreign policy advisers (Afghanistan and Syria come to mind); that’s poor communication. Leadership isn’t burning through so many government positions that a good half of the government isn’t staffed adequately; that’s lack of managerial skills. Leadership is not refusing to compromise with Congress and instead using executive privilege to get what you want; that’s bullying. Leadership is not refusing to cooperate with a legal investigation; that’s cowardice.

Mr. Trump isn’t a natural leader; he’s a snake oil showman. He’s good at it, no doubt, but they are a dime a dozen. True leadership is rare as gold.

Elizabeth Kingery, Kensington

How scary to learn President Trump has borrowed from former president Bill Clinton’s playbook and is “working” hard to mask the massive time shredded by the impeachment inquiry. It is scary because when Mr. Trump truly works, bad things are usually happening. Note how even the bad language so easily distracts many of us.

If the deluge of routine photo ops doesn’t work, he can always throw in attacks on Social Security or Medicare.

Jerry M. Earll, Washington

