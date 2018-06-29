Colbert I. King called the president a “bald-faced liar” in his June 23 op-ed, “Trump can’t be believed or trusted.” That is not quite right. A liar must believe something. This president apparently believes nothing. He can say anything since truth is irrelevant to his pronouncements.

President Trump is, instead, a salesman. A salesman has only to persuade, not to believe. He uses any means he can to close the deal.

Outside of pure logic, of which mathematics is the highest form, all arguments contain an emotive component. Although the 18th-century rationalism underlying the idea of American democracy privileges reason, at least since the 1960s the role of feeling has become increasingly dominant. Whether the country can return to cooler thinking remains to be seen.

Roger Lathbury, Alexandria