Trump's own residence and workplace — the super-secure White House complex — became a covid-19 hot zone. Some who fell ill were chastened, including former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who said Friday that "within 24 hours I went from feeling absolutely fine to being in the intensive care unit" of the Morristown Medical Center.

"I was wrong to not wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the President and the rest of the team," Christie said in a statement. "I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others."

Trump's own bout with covid-19, however, appears to have taught him a very different lesson.

"They say I'm immune, I feel so powerful," Trump said at a rally in Florida last week. "I'll walk in there and kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and — everyone. I'll just give you a big fat kiss."

No kissing ensued, fortunately. Whatever Trump wants to believe, scientists say that those who recover from covid-19 do have some immunity, but it is unclear how long the protection might last. There have been a few documented cases of reinfection; those cases are not yet well understood.

At almost every rally, Trump tells his supporters that the nation is "rounding the turn" on covid-19. Those who say otherwise, Trump told one crowd last week, are "cynics and angry partisans and professional pessimists."

The numbers disagree. At the end of last week, new U.S. coronavirus infections were being reported at rates of more than 60,000 per day — levels not seen since August. Hospitalizations, which lag behind infections, have also begun to increase sharply; deaths, which trail hospitalizations, are expected to follow the same trajectory.

The first U.S. wave of covid-19 crested in April and was centered in New York and the Northeast. The second wave, which had its biggest impact in the Sunbelt, peaked in July. We are now experiencing a third wave that seems worst in the Upper Midwest but is distressingly widespread, with cases rising again in places — including parts of New York — that had hoped the crisis was past.

Reality does not fit Trump's preferred "rounding the turn" narrative, however, so he lashes out at experts — such as Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — who stress the need for universal mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing.

"People are tired of covid. . . . People are saying, 'Whatever — just leave us alone,' " Trump said Monday in a call with campaign staff. "People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots. . . . Fauci is a nice guy. He's been here for 500 years. . . . Fauci — if we listened to him, we'd have 700,000 [or] 800,000 deaths."

Trump no longer cares to listen to Fauci or the nation's leading epidemiologists — whatever tolerance he had for the bad news they deliver is gone. Instead, he listens to a neuroradiologist, Scott Atlas, a darling of conservative media who advocates letting the coronavirus infect enough Americans so that the population achieves "herd immunity." Experts say this is madness and would needlessly cost hundreds of thousands of lives. But it's clearly the closest Trump can get to what he wants to hear.

Two of Trump's personality traits, his impatience and his narcissism, stand between the nation and success against covid-19. He is obviously sick of dealing with the pandemic, which hurts him politically. And since he beat the disease — with the help of experimental treatments not available to the rest of us — he figures everybody else should be able to beat it, too.

With cold weather coming and most Americans having to spend more time indoors, this third wave of covid-19 could be truly horrific. Trump's tragic legacy will be that he met a crisis — and instead of making it better, he made it worse.

