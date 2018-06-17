David B. Rivkin Jr. and Lee A. Casey made a strong argument in their June 13 Wednesday Opinion essay, “Yes, Trump has the power to investigate,” for a broad power in the president to direct and control enforcement of federal criminal laws. The essay focused on existence of power, not on the possible limits to that power.

A president is not empowered to direct criminal investigations without reasonable grounds to believe the law has been violated, especially when primarily for political purposes. That is, the enforcement action must be a faithful one.

The Justice Department determined that it does not possess grounds for such “faithful” execution of the laws it enforces with respect to an alleged counterintelligence probe into the Trump campaign. The president does not “faithfully execute” the laws of our nation when he asserts a “national security” issue to justify tariffs on friendly commercial partners. Yes, we must maintain reliable sources of supply for numerous metals essential to our national security. This does not justify protection of inefficient domestic industries by raising barriers to or excluding imports from friendly, historically reliable foreign suppliers. Nor purely for negotiating leverage.

