President Trump announces the deal to temporarily reopen the government, in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Friday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Regarding Marc A. Thiessen’s Jan. 23 op-ed, “Time is on Trump’s side”:

Considering President Trump the “adult in the room” is an oxymoron. He withdrew protections for immigrants in the country under temporary protected status. He promised a compromise on the budget that passed the Senate by acclamation in mid-December and then withdrew his support. He manufactured a crisis in early December. He demanded more money for a wall while endangering the entire country at all of our ports of entry. This is adult behavior? How can one negotiate with a bully who changes positions at a moment’s notice and whose word is not his bond?

Mr. Trump was willing to hold the country hostage until he got his way. If the Democrats were to have done as Mr. Thiessen suggested, what would stop the president from manufacturing another crisis and shutting down the government again?

Susan A. Docktor, Silver Spring