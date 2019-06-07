In his June 4 op-ed, “How a day of prayer turns profane,” Michael Gerson quoted the Rev. Franklin Graham as saying, “In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has,” in calling for a special day of prayer. President Trump’s behavior is out of control. He abuses power, he lies, he acts like an imperial president, he shows no respect for the law, and he dismisses Congress and the courts except when their actions benefit him. Mr. Graham, the president is not under attack. Americans are, by his actions. Pray for our country.

Nila Vehar, Chevy Chase