So, because of inclement weather, the president opts out of a centennial ceremony to honor our nation’s soldiers fallen in World War I [“Trump’s absence rankles critics,” front page, Nov. 11]. My great-uncle Johnny was among the last U.S. servicemen to be killed in action during World War I; he died of his wounds on Oct. 25, 1918. Our family has always remembered and honored his memory and his ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation.

What a despicable abdication of leadership on the part of our so-called commander in chief. Not sad, just plain pathetic.

William E. Fallon, Gaithersburg

President Trump’s cancellation of a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery was a Veterans Day disgrace and was not redeemed by a visit to Suresnes American Cemetery. Beautiful though it is, Suresnes is small, just outside of Paris and linked to no particular battle. Aisne-Marne, by contrast, is the final resting place of 2,289 Americans, most of whom died in the vicinity. It evokes the names of Chateau Thierry and Belleau Wood, the battle that defined the modern Marine Corps and units such as New York’s “Fighting Sixty-Ninth.”

It is sadly ironic that the president let a little rain prevent him from honoring men who slogged, fought and died through rain and mud. But perhaps it is not surprising that a man who avoided service in Vietnam and has yet to visit our troops in Iraq or Afghanistan prefers his comfort to duty.

Richard L. Klass, Arlington