House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) was vilified by President Trump for representing a ”disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

It is understandable that President Trump would attack Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) — as long as one understands that Mr. Trump never attacks a nobody, only those he considers a threat [“Hogan urges more support for Baltimore,” Metro, Aug. 2].

Mr. Cummings has been one of the most effective members of Congress in calling out and acting on corruption, law breaking and ethics violations in federal agencies. As the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, he worked with conservative chairs Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) and Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) to take action against a rogues gallery of miscreants, and he is doing the same as chair now that his party is in the majority.

We have seen Mr. Trump time and again trot out his change-the-focus stratagem whenever the spotlight starts to shine unfavorably on him. So he used his favorite ploy when Mr. Cummings targeted Mr. Trump’s cronies and family. Let us not be fooled by the “hey folks, look over here” routine.

Alan Larsen, Arlington

