Max Boot’s Dec. 5 op-ed, “The party of Russia,” stirred a question in my mind. We haven’t heard much about former president Ronald Reagan lately, and I wondered why. On further thought, the answer is obvious: The GOP had called itself the “party of Reagan” for almost 40 years but no longer does so. It is clear why. Reagan would never consider calling on Russia to help him in an election, would never cozy up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, would not doubt his intelligence chiefs and believe Mr. Putin and would never take the side of Russia against Ukraine. He had policies one could disagree with, but one cannot doubt his stance against the Russian-led Soviet Union.