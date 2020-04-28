Maybe the problem was that competence seemed, well, boring. The pragmatism and managerial ability that it takes to run a state successfully were not qualities that voters seemed to find appealing in this divisive and partisan political environment.

Not, that is, until the coronavirus came along. A new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll is the freshest evidence that governors have emerged as the heroes of the deepest national crisis in recent memory.

AD

AD

Sure, there have been scattered protests outside of capitols across the country as conservative activists have sought to generate a backlash against state-issued stay-at-home orders. But the Post-U. Md. survey found that an astounding 77 percent of Americans view their governor’s response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 57,000 Americans thus far, as “good” or “excellent.”

The poll number had grown by five percentage points in the past week alone and was consistent across party lines. For Democrats, Republicans and independents to find they agree upon anything is the rarest — and most welcome — of situations these days.

Trump’s numbers, by comparison, are underwater. A little more than half of those surveyed — 52 percent — rate his handling of the covid-19 crisis as “not so good” or “poor.” And he continues to be viewed through a partisan lens, with 90 percent of Republicans giving his performance a positive grade and only 17 percent of Democrats and 45 percent of independents feeling that way.

AD

AD

The Post poll was conducted between April 21 and 26, which means most of the responses were collected before Trump made the bizarre and dangerous suggestion last Thursday that injecting people with disinfectant might cure the virus. If the question were asked today, his rating would probably be even lower.

White House officials are saying they plan to refocus the president in the days to come, and that he will be talking more about the economy and strategies for reopening the country. But we’ve heard them say things like this before and know that these kinds of pivots tend to last only until the next time something on Fox News sets Trump off.

One thing that the upsurge in regard for the governors reveals is that Trump has missed what might have been a golden opportunity to change the negative perception that most Americans have of him. “Crises are a test for executives, and executives can rise or fall during a crisis,” says Jared Leopold, a former spokesman for both the Democratic Governors Association and Inslee’s presidential campaign.

AD

AD

In moments when people’s lives or livelihoods are in peril, there is also a well-documented “rally ’round the flag” effect in which all but the most rock-hard partisans are willing to suspend their doubts for a bit and put their faith in the leaders they must depend upon to get them out of the situation.

But then those leaders have to perform. Governors such as Andrew M. Cuomo (D-N.Y.), Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), Inslee and Larry Hogan (R-Md.) have been decisive, fact-driven and empathetic. “We have to act as our logical selves here,” Cuomo said in his midday briefing Tuesday.

Trump, alas, has shown none of those qualities. At the outset, he denied that the virus was a serious threat. Since then, he has acted as if all of this is a reality show: lashing out when he is asked reasonable questions, crowing about the television ratings of his briefings, touting achievements that haven’t happened,and filling his Twitter feed with grievances and attacks on his adversaries.

AD

AD

In other words, Trump has behaved pretty much the way he always does. In normal times, these traits might be shrugged off as “a harmless joke, but now, his incompetence is deadly serious,” says former (and possibly future) Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (D).

There is some reassurance in the fact that governors of both parties are reminding us what rational and credible leadership looks like. There are still some grown-ups in charge, which is something that Americans of all political stripes are learning to appreciate once again.

Read more:

AD