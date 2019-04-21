The April 19 news article “Mueller’s team looked for tacit or express agreement with Russians — not ‘collusion’ ” pointed out that the Mueller team “instead examined whether anyone associated with the Trump campaign ‘coordinated’ with Russians, as defined by conspiracy law.”

President Trump’s repeated assaults on the Mueller investigation, his embarrassing declaration that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin instead of his own intelligence agencies and his refusal to hold Russians responsible for interference in our elections certainly show “tacit agreement” with Russian support for his election. But other events clearly show even express agreement: When Donald Trump Jr. was offered dirt on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton that, in the words of an email he received, “is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” he said, “I love it.” More damning is Donald Trump’s invitation to the Russians to hack Ms. Clinton’s emails: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” If this does not constitute “express agreement” with Russia’s interference in our elections, what does?

The astounding fact that both camps “were in regular contact, with at least 28 meetings and more than 100 contacts between the Trump campaign and transition team and Kremlin-linked figures,” as John Podesta noted in his April 19 op-ed, “An assault on our democracy,” certainly indicates “collusion,” regardless of whether it is a legal term.

Frank Huffman, Chevy Chase