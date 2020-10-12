Well, no. The question of court reform is important. Though he has opposed court expansion in the past, Mr. Trump’s challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, has declined to answer clearly whether he would favor it in light of the GOP’s race to jam Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the high court just before Election Day. Mr. Biden should stop dodging the question. But this is hardly the only unanswered question to which voters deserve answers.
For example: To whom does the president owe $421 million? The New York Times only two weeks ago revealed, based on decades of Mr. Trump’s tax returns, that the president is in debt to this alarming extent. Who are his creditors? Are there Russian oligarchs or other foreign interests among them? This is an unanswered question with potentially grave implications for U.S. national security.
“His financial situation presents a significant counterintelligence risk — because the millions of dollars he owes over the next few years put his very financial solvency at risk,” wrote former acting CIA director Michael Morell and former assistant attorney general for national security David Kris in a Post op-ed. If he were not elected president, and were instead applying for a government job, “Trump would have been denied a clearance.” What policy might the president change to make him more capable of paying back these debts? What would he have to do for them to be forgiven? And when will the president make good on his pledge to release his tax forms, so Americans can see in black and white whether he lied about their contents?
These, too, are questions the media should be focused on.
Here’s another: Will Mr. Trump accept the results of the presidential race? So far he has refused to commit to this or even, when asked by Chris Wallace at the first presidential debate, to decline to incite civil unrest.
Then there’s the question of how Mr. Trump would protect people with preexisting medical conditions if, as he desires, the Supreme Court eliminates Obamacare. Or why Mr. Trump mysteriously visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last year, which he has never explained. Or why he hid the details of meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin from even his top aides.
Americans should not simply accept that Mr. Trump will never answer these and many other enormously consequential questions, let alone focus entirely on one non-answer from his challenger.
