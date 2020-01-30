President Trump has made the cause of migrant trafficking victims a go-to rhetorical device in his arsenal of justifications for building a border wall; never mind that most exploited migrants enter the country with valid visas through legal ports of entry, according to their advocates. His daughter and aide, Ivanka Trump, has presented herself as the administration’s leading patron of such victims, writing op-eds, touring shelters and making statements on their behalf. To hear the president and Ms. Trump tell it, migrant trafficking victims have never had more forceful advocates in the White House.

The facts of administration policy tell a far different story.

Applications are plummeting for special visas granted to trafficking victims. Denial rates for those so-called T-visas are skyrocketing. And since Mr. Trump took office, processing times for the dwindling few whose T-visa applications are successful have tripled; they often wait more than two years, during which they cannot legally work.

The shift in fortunes for trafficking victims effected under Mr. Trump amounts to death by a thousand bureaucratic cuts. A rule change in 2018 meant that unsuccessful applicants for T-visas, designed 20 years ago specifically to help such victims, may now find themselves subject to deportation proceedings. The rule’s chilling effect has contributed to a nearly 25 percent drop in applications since November 2018, as lawyers warn their trafficked clients of the new risks they face. Mindful of those risks, fewer victims are coming forward to bear witness against the people who exploited them. The result: Trafficking prosecutions have fallen sharply.

Other changes, seemingly subtle, spell doom for migrant survivors who hope to begin new lives in the United States. Victims’ lawyers say officials now routinely demand additional evidence from trafficking-visa applicants, as if people subjected to conditions tantamount to slavery can produce receipts on demand for their labor. Minor crimes that victims may have committed, often resulting directly from circumstances akin to indentured servitude (prostitution, for instance), are now more difficult to expunge from their records. Where the government once often waived the nearly $1,000 fee for indigent T-visa applications, it now usually denies such waiver requests, according to victims’ lawyers.

The administration is seeking modest new funding to combat trafficking, mainly for state and local programs that assist victims. It’s unlikely to offset all the harmful policy changes. Little wonder many leading advocate groups for migrant trafficking survivors are boycotting Friday’s White House event, where Mr. Trump, his daughter, Attorney General William P. Barr and other luminaries will pay lip service to their compassion for victims. With good reason, real advocates prefer not to be window dressing for such propaganda — or, to call it by its real name, fake news.