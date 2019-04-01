I enjoyed George T. Conway III’s March 27 op-ed, “On at least one charge, Trump is clearly guilty.” We really don’t know much yet, and questions remain as to whether and when we will know more. Although it is easy to get bored with the constant chatter of news broadcasts, I wish government were more open.

The public may never really know what happened. Mr. Conway’s reference to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s statement that “his ‘report does not conclude that the President committed a crime’ but that ‘it also does not exonerate him’ ” reminded me of one of my favorite cartoons collected over a 35-year legal career. The judge looks down at the defendant and says, “Mr. Jones, just because the jury found you not guilty doesn’t mean you should go out and tell people you are innocent.” Methinks that President Trump doth protest too much, but it’s unlikely he’s going to stop.

Patrick Tyrrell, Crofton