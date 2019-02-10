Regarding the Feb. 6 news article “Trump lashes out as Democrats step up their oversight”:

If President Trump had divested all of his business interests as other presidents have done, instead of the phoniness of having his family run them, this wouldn’t be such a big deal. But he has invited this investigation by keeping it all in the family. So, naturally, the strange things he does, seemingly to accommodate Russia and Saudi Arabia, etc., raise questions about his personal interest and the financial leverage others may have over him.

He has asked for this by own behavior. He must live with it.

James Palmer, Williamsburg, Va.