Then there is the place. Tulsa is the site of one of the most vicious acts of racial violence in U.S. history. In 1921, an angry white mob attacked homes and businesses in a thriving community known as “Black Wall Street,” killing more than 300 people and leaving thousands homeless.

So, yes, in another time and perhaps with a different president, this would be a moment to talk courageously about healing America’s gaping racial wounds.

But for this administration the decision to hold a speech, on that day, in that city — in this incendiary moment — is more than an act of diabolical irony. It’s an act of callous malfeasance. A man who rode to the White House on a hot gust of racial resentment will be visiting a place where white resentment exploded into two days of epic terror, wiping one of history’s most prosperous black communities off the map.

All these years later, they are still trying to find where the bodies were buried in Tulsa, still trying to calculate the loss of property and income, still trying to determine who set the fires and flew the planes that dropped burning balls of turpentine atop black-owned buildings, still trying to piece together the full history because there was a concerted effort to erase that, too, from news archives and history books.

You need to earn the right to speak about race on that soil, especially if the president intends to deliver his anticipated speech on race. You need to step into that space with humility and grace to honor those who were killed and to show some respect for a city that has tried in recent years to confront those days of terror by examining the history and its lingering impact.

All this calls to mind presidential candidate Ronald Reagan’s August 1980 defense of states’ rights at the Neshoba County Fair, just miles from the town of Philadelphia, Miss., where civil rights activists Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney disappeared in June 1964. Reagan was trying to woo Southern voters who wondered whether he would support an agenda that preserved their privileged position in a country where integration and affirmative action were creating unwelcome cultural shifts. They needed to know that the actor and former governor from freewheeling California was their kind of guy.

This time, the voters who allegedly want to make America great again already know Trump is their guy. He doesn’t need to send up a dog whistle or a wink to win their approval. But he does need their roar of affirmation ringing in his ears. Why else hold a rally in the middle of a pandemic for which social distancing is still encouraged if not required?

Giving a speech about race is always challenging for a president, and even more so if it falls in a moment of tumult and street protest. But it also provides an opening to reveal courage and vulnerability — and a chance to wade through hard lessons: Lincoln lamenting “blood drawn from the lash,” former president Lyndon B. Johnson stating that “until justice is blind to color . . . emancipation will be a proclamation but not a fact,” and President Barack Obama saying, “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon.”

If this president wants to visit Tulsa on Juneteenth, let’s follow that city’s lead and make sure everyone in America knows about Juneteenth and the Tulsa massacre.

Let’s also talk about the racial bitterness about black financial success that led white people in Oklahoma to burn a prosperous community to the ground. White violence against black aspiration happened other places besides Tulsa: Rosewood, Fla., in 1923; Springfield, Ill., in 1908; and Elaine, Ark., in 1919. It is what happened to returning black servicemen after both world wars, whose military rank and training conflicted with America’s subordinate station for black men.

Even today, it still shapes our lives and politics. I am talking about the discomfort some feel when black and brown people are perceived to have risen “above their station.” The birtherism movement that challenged the fact of Obama’s citizenship was fueled by those who had a hard time accepting a black family in the White House — a backlash that elevated the person who lives there today. This is not to say that racial resentment percolates in everyone who voted for Trump. We know that is not true. But we also know that a number of studies have shown it was a factor for a large percentage of voters. It is a reminder that Trump’s appeal was not just about economic anxiety.

We are witnessing a stunning moment of atonement, where there is a broader hunger for racial justice among white people and a recognition that policing in America is, in many ways, broken. The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is suddenly embraced by many of the same folks who just a few months ago insisted that “All Lives Matter” was a better frame.

That is a welcome change. But let’s make sure that we accept the tragic message from Tulsa. Black success matters, too.

