Regarding the Oct. 22 news article: “Republicans in Congress dismayed by Trump’s plan to ditch nuclear pact”:

President Trump’s announcement of withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and New START has individuals, even members of Mr. Trump’s own party, criticizing his decision as a “huge mistake,” asserting that it would definitely cause a second Cold War and another arms race. However, we need to take into account Russia’s violation of the INF Treaty, as well as have a debate over to what extent the research and development of nuclear weapons is considered a treaty violation. Mr. Trump’s decision may seem impetuous now, but a treaty that has been violated by one party, Russia, can harm only the party that has observed the protocol, the United States. With a U.S. withdrawal, further research can be done and tested to improve nuclear weapons. A new Cold War and a second nuclear-arms race will be highly unlikely after Mr. Trump negotiates with Russia.

Hannah Lee, Fairfax

Two news events have thrown President Trump’s real goals into sharp relief. First was his initial reply to evidence that Saudi Arabia had carried out the torture and murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, because that journalist had done his duty and pointed out flaws in Saudi policy. Mr. Trump’s answer: The Saudis buy a lot of weapons from us. So much for the world’s interest in the free flow of information and in civilized conduct. Defense contractors profit.

Now, the president has announced his decision to unilaterally negate the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, ramping up tensions and increasing the risk of millions of deaths in a nuclear confrontation. Defense contractors will again profit. It is time for Congress to stand up and strip Mr. Trump of the ability to abrogate treaties on a whim, without explanation. That ability exists only because no one stops him, with people preferring to pretend this is normal.

Howard Schmitt, Green Tree, Pa.