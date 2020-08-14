It is vitally important to the country’s future that this not succeed. Therefore, it matters not only what President Trump’s opponents advocate; it also matters how they advocate it. The attitude and approach they project may be a lot more important than policy specifics of their campaign, because in the final analysis this is not just a campaign to fight the pandemic, salvage the economy, restore the U.S. position in the world or end inaction on climate change — though it is all of those things. It is a campaign to rescue American democracy from a toxic form of leadership that has badly damaged our political culture and might irrevocably harm it if Mr. Trump has another four years.

If we had to name the one thing the United States most needs, and that Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala D. Harris must convincingly offer, it would be confidence. People need confidence that government will address the pandemic rationally. They need confidence that it will manage the economy according to sound theory and objective data. They need confidence, above all, that the men and women in the executive branch are operating for the public interest, and in good faith.

A credible promise to restore confidence in America’s democratic institutions might do more to inspire a wide electoral coalition, and to gain a mandate for governing in 2021, than all the five-point policy proposals in the world. If Democrats need an example of how important optimism is to campaigning amid crisis, they need only review the history of Ronald Reagan’s successful run in 1980. One need not agree with everything Reagan stood for — we don’t — to acknowledge the power of his confident, optimistic message amid multiple economic, energy and foreign policy challenges.

Signs are that Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris understand this. Mr. Biden launched his campaign on a theme of national unity, in contrast to the horrific violence of Charlottesville and Mr. Trump’s divisive response to it. Ms. Harris noted in her first appearance as Mr. Biden’s running mate that “America is crying out for leadership.” Mr. Trump will relentlessly counterattack with insults and negativity of all kinds, untethered to truth or reality. The Democratic ticket must defend itself without getting bogged down in verbal trench warfare. The case against Mr. Trump makes itself, and the 50-plus percent of voters who disapprove of his performance don’t need persuading. There is a broad majority to be rallied for a different kind of politics. Raising hopes rather than fueling fears, Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris can assemble it.

