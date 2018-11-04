I don’t see how the Nov. 2 front-page article “Trump dials up racial rhetoric” qualified as news. This method of distraction from his disastrous policies has been his signature since Day One of his campaign. Removal of health care from Americans, economic brinkmanship, environmental ruin, a dangerous lack of gun-violence prevention and his lack of awareness of our international standing are all calamities and warrant headlines. In addition, blaming our problems on migrants and refugees has been part of the American story for decades. He doesn’t appeal to our better selves but hauls out old tropes to divide us further. Yes, he needs coverage for his inflammatory views, but possibly confined to an evergreen tweet: “Trump distracts and entertains while America suffers.”

Elaine Arndt, Potomac