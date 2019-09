Regarding the Sept. 16 editorial “Mr. Trump has given children PTSD”:

Words cannot describe the sadness and outrage I feel when reading about this administration’s inhumane treatment of children. Of all the disgusting actions and policies of this administration, the willful cruelty to innocent children is by far the worst.

The president is responsible for stealing the possibility of a normal life for these innocent children.

Beant Singh Khalsa, Herndon

Read more letters to the editor.