FLORIDA IS in a recount mess. An incompetent elections administrator in Broward County is putting a face to the nation’s widespread problems with unprepared voting staff, badly designed ballots and extended tallying delays. As tensions rise, protesters are screaming — sometimes quite offensively — outside Broward County offices.

At such a time , the nation needs assurances that local elections officials, overseen by state officers, candidate representatives, the media and the courts, will try to count votes fairly despite all the obvious problems. Instead, President Trump is screaming fraud, demanding that Broward County officials stop counting and declare the Republican candidates victorious. “Large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged,” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday, as so often with no basis in fact. “An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected.” The president provided no evidence to back up his claims of fraud, and no argument that should prevent the counting of overseas and military ballots arriving late in the process.

Maybe Florida’s governor can fill the statesmanship gap? No such luck. Gov. Rick Scott (R) is one of the candidates involved, maintaining a narrow lead over Bill Nelson (D) in the race for Mr. Nelson’s Senate seat. Mr. Scott said Mr. Nelson is “just here to steal this election,” and he has called on state law enforcement to investigate voter fraud in Broward County, ground zero in the recount drama. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched no investigation. That might be because there is no evidence of widespread fraud. As The Post’s Philip Bump pointed out, there has been no strange surge in Democratic votes from Broward County relative to past years.

What did happen in Broward was a series of avoidable errors. The Democratic-leaning county used a confusing ballot layout that might have resulted in many voters failing to vote in the Senate race, which could have robbed votes from Mr. Nelson. Its elections website listed “ballots cast” when officials reportedly meant “ballots counted”; as the number went up over time, it encouraged conspiracies about fraudulent votes showing up “out of nowhere.” Broward’s slow vote-counting inflated a false narrative that Democrats saw they were losing the race and fabricated last-minute votes for their candidates. Meanwhile, Mr. Nelson wants to reexamine ballots that had been thrown out because the signatures on them did not match other records, highlighting ongoing issues with identifying signature matches.

Last Friday, Mr. Trump floated the idea of holding a new election in Arizona’s Senate race, in which Democrat Kyrsten Sinema narrowly edged her Republican opponent. The president’s standard appears to be: When Republicans are ahead, stop counting. When Democrats are ahead, stage a do-over. The president’s first instinct is to accuse elections officials of acting in bad faith, encouraging Americans to distrust elections results that do not go their way. If anyone is acting in bad faith, it is Mr. Trump.