President Trump has attempted to outdo and undo everything that his predecessor, Barack Obama, successfully accomplished or initiated [“A ratings-minded president gets the shot he wanted,” front page, July 1]. However, the Nobel Peace Prize looms large and is not easily within reach. Hence we have the growing relationship with North Korea and, in Mr. Trump’s twisted mind, a possible way to acquire the “prize.” We are on the brink of so many perils that we must consider starting impeachment hearings. If nothing more, it would distract from the scene at the demilitarized zone.

Janet Nussbaum, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.