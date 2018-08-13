Regarding the Aug. 10 Sports article “As a few players protest, league reiterates policy”:

With the renewal of protests by some National Football League players, President Trump has responded by questioning their patriotism for kneeling during the national anthem. The players are taking a stand and calling on the nation to uphold the fundamental American principles of equality and justice for all. Mr. Trump has effectively taken a knee for Russian President Vladimir Putin and failed to stand up and fight against the digital equivalents of acts of war. He refuses to listen to his own handpicked security team and recognize the real damage Russian hackers have done, and he continues his protest that such conclusions are a “hoax.”

Who are the real patriots here?

Michael D. Brondos, Haymarket