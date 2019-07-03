The June 29 editorial “No laughing matter” was mistaken when it asserted that President Trump is not taking Russian interference in our elections seriously because he appeared to be “joking” about it with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. Mr. Trump not only takes Russian interference seriously but also desperately wants more of the same to help him win the 2020 election. Anyone who has followed Mr. Trump’s career in business and politics knows that there is no principle (including democracy) he will not gladly sell to advance his self-interest. Mr. Trump’s “warning” to Mr. Putin not to meddle in our elections — made with a smile and a pointing finger — was of course an invitation to do exactly that.

It would also be a mistake to believe that Republican leaders in Congress are not taking Russian election interference seriously because they are seeking to thwart ongoing investigations, failing to take serious measures to prevent it from happening again and otherwise downplaying its significance. Their conduct demonstrates how seriously they take Russian interference and how badly they want more. In another time in our nation’s history, that might be considered treason. Today, it is called “winning.”

When so many of our “leaders” are willing to sell our most fundamental values for self-interest — to encourage a hostile foreign country to interfere with our elections so they can stay in power — democracy is dying in the plain light of day.

Alex de Gramont, Chevy Chase

