We heard nothing Tuesday night of the “American carnage” Trump described at his inauguration. By his account, he has fixed all of that. “In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of Americans’ destiny,” he said, adding, “We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back.”

More than half the nation would love nothing more than to go back to the pre-Trump era. But we are where we are.

We heard nothing about the president’s impeachment, still pending before the Senate. Trump pretended not to have noticed the unfortunate unpleasantness that has dominated the headlines and roiled the Capitol for months — just as President Bill Clinton did during his 1999 address.

Trump took credit for anything positive that has taken place during his time in office, while blaming “the previous administration” for anything negative. He praised himself for slashing the unemployment rate, which happened mostly under President Barack Obama. He took credit for making the United States the world’s leading producer of oil and natural gas, which also happened under Obama. He pledged that his administration will always guarantee health insurance for those with preexisting conditions, though his administration has been in court trying to strike down the law providing that very guarantee.

Trump proclaimed that the nation is experiencing a “blue-collar boom” — a phrase that I’m guessing we’ll hear many times during the coming campaign. At one point, he said the United States “is indeed where the action is” — a phrase that just didn’t sound right coming from the man whose voice is heard on the “Access Hollywood” tape.

He claimed that “a long, tall and very powerful wall is being built” along the border with Mexico, perhaps not having heard about the section of wall that was recently blown over by high winds. He demonized undocumented immigrants, as usual. He interrupted the speech to have first lady Melania Trump award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, recently diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. State of the Union addresses are always all over the map. This one seemed so a bit more than usual. Yes, like an episode of a reality-TV show.

Trump came to this annual rite riding high — in relative terms.

He was speaking on the eve of a certain acquittal in his impeachment trial — but stood before the House (which had voted to charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress) and the Senate (still in the process of deciding his fate) as just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, a stain that will never be erased. Loyal GOP senators had managed to block potentially devastating testimony by his fired national security adviser, John Bolton — but Trump has to know that Bolton’s narrative of events will likely come out before the election. His approval rating of 49 percent, as measured by Gallup, was at an all-time high — but he remained the only president whose Gallup approval number has never climbed to 50 percent. Unemployment was low and the stock markets were soaring — but the economy grew last year at a middling 2.3 percent, less than half what the president had promised.

In vowing to award Trump the acquittal he demanded, Senate Republicans have vastly expanded his executive power. He is surrounded in the White House by pliant sycophants who do as he tells them. Having gotten away with stonewalling all requests for documents and testimony from the House impeachment inquiry, why would Trump regard the concept of congressional oversight as anything but a joke? What is Congress going to do? Impeach him?

He does bear that stubborn stain, though — the scarlet “I.” The fact that he will join Andrew Johnson and Clinton in the history books as the only presidents to be impeached has to be galling. And since everything with Trump is personal, one can only imagine how he felt standing here in the House chamber with the woman who orchestrated his impeachment, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), looking down over his left shoulder. As he stepped up to the podium, he declined to shake Pelosi’s outstretched hand. As he finished, she ripped up her copy of his speech.

Any other president might have used the occasion to apologize for the wrongdoing that got him impeached. Trump will never humble himself. We the people must do that job.

