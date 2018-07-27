Max Boot’s July 26 Thursday Opinion essay, “Evidence of collusion,” seemed to be more wishful thinking than evidence-based certitude. That “the Russians” meddled in our election is certain. But few expected Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to lose. She did so largely without Russian help.

Too many Americans rolled the dice on the New York huckster, not because of the Russians but because they rejected (and continue to reject) smug, inside-the-Beltway officials who seem closer to lobbies than to the people: from going to war unnecessarily (see Iraq and later striving for it in Syria) or not doing enough for the economy (see Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania ) while focusing more on excessively politically correct issues. Furthermore, the many disgruntled Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) voters who chose not to back Ms. Clinton were not focused on Russian bot propaganda. Finally, an ugly — indeed, “deplorable” — portion of the electorate likely hated then-President Barack Obama because he was a “liberal” African American, so they replaced him with a race-baiting redneck, a persona that Donald Trump “cultivated” on the campaign trail. These voters needed no Russian help.

Panos Kakaviatos, Arlington