The Post reported that our great dealmaker in chief returned home without convincing North Korea’s Kim Jong Un that it is in his interest to rid North Korea of its nuclear ambitions [“Trump returns without a deal,” front page, March 1].

While President Trump was correct to walk away from the negotiations with Mr. Kim, it is truly astonishing how naive he is. He wastes valuable time attempting to accomplish the impossible while at the same time proclaiming that North Korea is no longer a threat to the United States. And, yet, after his terrible failures, there still appears to be approximately a third of the electorate willing to blindly believe and support Mr. Trump. It is incomprehensible to me.

Bruce N. Shulman, Silver Spring

Much has been written about the failure of President Trump to secure an agreement for a denuclearized North Korea. That is, indeed, unfortunate for the United States and the world. But the bigger picture should not be forgotten. Nuclear weapons are just one segment of a weapons of mass destruction program known as NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical).

It should be remembered that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is believed to have ordered the assassination of his half brother in Malaysia with the nerve agent VX. It would be a tragedy if Mr. Trump were able to persuade Mr. Kim to scale back his nuclear weapons program, only to have him enhance and expand any chemical or biological programs in North Korea.

The question is, does North Korea have any capabilities in those areas?

Joseph Lowry, Arlington