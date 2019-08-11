Regarding the Aug. 5 Metro article “Fatal shooting is Baltimore’s 200th homicide”:
Like a parent who unequivocally supports their child, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) is failing to recognize the facts as presented by President Trump: Baltimore is a very dangerous city. I understand that it is easy to dismiss statements by Mr. Trump, who has a propensity for exaggerating or distorting the facts, but this time he’s right. Baltimore had more murders than New York City in 2018, and New York is 14 times more populous.
Mr. Trump is wise to avoid Baltimore. Even the police aren’t safe from the criminal elements.
J.W. Herman, Middleton, Del.