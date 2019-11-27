As a career mental-health officer, I would have been obligated to discharge any soldier who refused to accept our rules of engagement, the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Like the commander in chief praising neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville (people who would be disqualified from military service for their unconstitutional beliefs), we have, for the first time in U.S. history, someone in charge of the military who would be unfit to hold the lowest rank within the military.
Steve Nolan, Newtown, Pa.
The writer is retired as a major from
the U.S. Air Force.