Regarding the Nov. 25 front-page article “Navy secretary is forced out over SEAL’s case”:

With the firing of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer and the resignation last December of then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, we see career military leaders choosing duty to country and duty to their oath of office over duty to a personality. The reason that any president would be obsessed with pardoning war criminals and dishonoring war heroes (Sen. John McCain, Army Capt. Humayun Khan, Army Sgt. La David Johnson) gets lost in the shuffle. Mental-health professionals such as myself see nothing mysterious. The president telegraphed all of this when, as a candidate, he said that the Geneva Conventions tie the hands of our military.

As a career mental-health officer, I would have been obligated to discharge any soldier who refused to accept our rules of engagement, the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Like the commander in chief praising neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville (people who would be disqualified from military service for their unconstitutional beliefs), we have, for the first time in U.S. history, someone in charge of the military who would be unfit to hold the lowest rank within the military.

Steve Nolan, Newtown, Pa.

The writer is retired as a major from
the U.S. Air Force.