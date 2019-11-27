With the firing of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer and the resignation last December of then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, we see career military leaders choosing duty to country and duty to their oath of office over duty to a personality. The reason that any president would be obsessed with pardoning war criminals and dishonoring war heroes (Sen. John McCain, Army Capt. Humayun Khan, Army Sgt. La David Johnson) gets lost in the shuffle. Mental-health professionals such as myself see nothing mysterious. The president telegraphed all of this when, as a candidate, he said that the Geneva Conventions tie the hands of our military.