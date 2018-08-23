Regarding the Aug. 22 news article “Administration proposes rule that would ease carbon limits on power plants”:

Back to the 1950s. That is where the Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency proposal will take us, not only on climate but also on all the rest of the clean-air protections in the Clean Air Act. By proposing to give the program almost completely over to the states, the Trump EPA ignores the lesson of the 1950s when states were given primary responsibility for alleviating air pollution. That plan failed miserably and led directly to the Clean Air Act of 1970, in which the federal government, working in partnership with the states and coupled with science-based standards, would craft policies to clean our air. By any measure, this approach has been a huge success. This latest proposal throws that concept onto the trash heap of history and denies us the air protections we deserve.

Marchant Wentworth, Washington